BitTube Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17,536.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $17,536.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.38 or 0.01079844 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009694 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

