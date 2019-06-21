BitSend Price Tops $0.0707 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $160,211.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.01659449 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006411 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001810 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 446.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 23,609,550 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

