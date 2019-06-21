Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Tops $0.0837 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC and Bitfinex. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $24,582.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.01038632 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00272131 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00098830 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010357 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

