BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S reported earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of BVXV stock remained flat at $$5.90 during trading hours on Friday. 1,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.