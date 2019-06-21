BidaskClub Lowers Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.01.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 33.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.73. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at $268,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

