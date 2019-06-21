Benz (BENZ) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Benz has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Benz coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. Benz has a total market capitalization of $892.00 and approximately $673.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00378308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.78 or 0.02202208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00138436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016872 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.