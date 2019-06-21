Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barnes Group Inc. is a global industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. “

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $72.70.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $906,230 in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,187,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,613,000 after acquiring an additional 427,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 451,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.