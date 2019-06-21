Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.83

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and traded as low as $15.58. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 2,556 shares traded.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 127.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile (NYSE:MCI)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

