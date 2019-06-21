Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,136,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 574% from the previous session’s volume of 3,284,076 shares.The stock last traded at $5.63 and had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 27.2% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

