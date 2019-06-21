BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 588 ($7.68) price target (down previously from GBX 634 ($8.28)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 608.58 ($7.95).

Shares of LON:BA traded down GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 483.80 ($6.32). The company had a trading volume of 17,282,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 439.40 ($5.74) and a one year high of GBX 680.20 ($8.89).

In other news, insider Jerry DeMuro sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04), for a total value of £75,597.06 ($98,780.95). Also, insider Peter Lynas sold 13,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £66,419.10 ($86,788.32). Insiders have acquired a total of 93 shares of company stock valued at $45,157 in the last 90 days.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

