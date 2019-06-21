Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 461 ($6.02) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Babcock International Group to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 621.44 ($8.12).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

BAB opened at GBX 480.70 ($6.28) on Monday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 860.40 ($11.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 22.90 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In related news, insider Archie Bethel sold 13,466 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £64,636.80 ($84,459.43). Also, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 481 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($31,425.58).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.