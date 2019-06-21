Axel Springer (OTCMKTS:AXELF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Axel Springer (OTCMKTS:AXELF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXELF. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Axel Springer in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Axel Springer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Axel Springer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXELF opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. Axel Springer has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $70.08.

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

