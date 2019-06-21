Augur Price Hits $18.21 on Major Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Augur has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $200.34 million and $4.95 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for $18.21 or 0.00179774 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00383104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.02196163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00138565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Kraken, Koinex, ABCC, GOPAX, Livecoin, Bitsane, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Liqui, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Upbit, IDEX, Mercatox, Bittrex, BitBay, Poloniex, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, Binance, AirSwap, Bitbns, Crex24, Gate.io, Gatecoin and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

