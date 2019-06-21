Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $902.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.40. Atrion has a 12-month low of $588.65 and a 12-month high of $948.03.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

In related news, Director Ronald Nicholas Spaulding sold 170 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.00, for a total value of $153,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the first quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.