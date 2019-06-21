ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.91

Shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and traded as low as $21.53. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 3,827 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.60.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

