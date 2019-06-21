Array Biopharma’s (ARRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Array Biopharma to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Array Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Array Biopharma from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Array Biopharma from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Array Biopharma from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

Shares of ARRY opened at $46.55 on Monday. Array Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Array Biopharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 40,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,076,801.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,011 shares of company stock worth $4,862,502. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARRY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Array Biopharma by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,693,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Array Biopharma by 19,428.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,554,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,689,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,363,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Array Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,776,000.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.