Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $209.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.27.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $199.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $913.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after buying an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after buying an additional 454,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after buying an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,013,786,000 after buying an additional 417,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,652,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,453,547,000 after buying an additional 295,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

