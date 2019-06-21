Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 14835011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $290,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

Andalas Energy and Power Company Profile (LON:ADL)

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Andalas Energy and Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andalas Energy and Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.