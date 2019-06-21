Analysts Set Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target at $37.00

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNST. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $84,696.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 120,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,091 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 78,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 395,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,319. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

