Analysts Set InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on InVitae from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of InVitae stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. 3,779,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. InVitae has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 81.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InVitae will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $87,458.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,440 shares of company stock worth $1,641,082 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

