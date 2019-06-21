Analysts Set Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Huazhu Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huazhu Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 715.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,119. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

