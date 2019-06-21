Analysts Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 180 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

HBB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,823. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $254.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.25.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director David F. Taplin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $51,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory H. Trepp bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,861 shares of company stock worth $188,219 in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 9,721.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 67,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.