Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.91 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.06.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 103.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $272,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,600. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.