Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Richard J. Wehrle Sells 700 Shares

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 700 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $70,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,870.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ALG traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 81,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.63. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.91.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.97%.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
