Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Richard J. Wehrle Sells 700 Shares

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 700 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $70,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,870.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ALG traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 81,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.63. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $1,595,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.