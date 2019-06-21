AirSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.51 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, Kyber Network and AirSwap.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00354761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.22 or 0.02101223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00135905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00015887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Radar Relay, Huobi, Kyber Network, Liqui, IDEX, Binance, Gatecoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

