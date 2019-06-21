AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.78

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $4.91. AEGON shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 26,026 shares.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ING Group raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CL King raised shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.19.
About AEGON (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
