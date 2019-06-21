AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.78

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $4.91. AEGON shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 26,026 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ING Group raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CL King raised shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get AEGON alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 79,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in AEGON by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in AEGON during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.