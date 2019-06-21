Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.10.

ADVM opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.20 and a quick ratio of 18.20. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

