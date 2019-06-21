Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.Adobe also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.95-1.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.70.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $302.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $317,166.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,233.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 13,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,981 shares of company stock worth $14,744,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.