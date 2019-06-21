Absolute (ABS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,221.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Absolute has a market cap of $57,658.00 and $3,221.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Absolute has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 12,648,183 coins and its circulating supply is 12,116,023 coins. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

