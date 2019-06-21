3Pea International Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Up 12.5% in May

3Pea International Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 637,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.73. 906,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.86 million, a P/E ratio of 141.44 and a beta of 0.54. 3Pea International has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

3Pea International (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. 3Pea International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 66.72%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3Pea International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of 3Pea International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of 3Pea International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of 3Pea International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

