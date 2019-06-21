1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA (BMV:FXN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.97

1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA (BMV:FXN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and traded as low as $0.00. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 96,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA during the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA during the first quarter valued at about $181,000.

