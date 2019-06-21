$19.26 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post sales of $19.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.51 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $79.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $79.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.58 million, with estimates ranging from $80.61 million to $86.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.01 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 58.33%.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

FDUS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 2,740 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $99,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 2,250 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $76,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,185,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 135,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 653,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 125,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,620,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.