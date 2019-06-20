Wild Beast Block Hits Market Cap of $6,356.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wild Beast Block has a total market cap of $6,356.00 and $14.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wild Beast Block alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.01405893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001170 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wild Beast Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wild Beast Block and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.