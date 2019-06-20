Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.76. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period.

