Uquid Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $207,971.00 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $207,971.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and OOOBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $734.49 or 0.07553940 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000282 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001290 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015322 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, CoinExchange, IDAX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

