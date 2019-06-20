Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,243 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the average volume of 279 put options.

In related news, CFO Bryan L. Hughes bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,539.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $102,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,226.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 187,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 387,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

WGO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. 91,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,165. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

