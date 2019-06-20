Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.33

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and traded as low as $15.50. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 194,326 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Scott Budau bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £1,500 ($1,960.02).

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

