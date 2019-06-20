Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $48.31 million and $10.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014678 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021308 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003777 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

