Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,100 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 2,201,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,753,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,774. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter worth $245,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 219.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 46,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,315,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 321.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,240,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 535.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

