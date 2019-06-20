SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.69. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF shares last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 932 shares traded.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.