SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $61.79. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF shares last traded at $62.77, with a volume of 154 shares traded.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2799 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

