Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Silver Range Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.76.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 42 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

