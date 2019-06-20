Short Interest in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Declines By 5.6%

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,660,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 8,117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 361,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.32. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $15.15.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.35 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Ship Finance International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Ship Finance International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 382,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 964.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 79,536 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 79,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.