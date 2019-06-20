Short Interest in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Declines By 7.5%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 221,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NewMarket by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in NewMarket by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.81. 48,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.51. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $352.89 and a 1-year high of $452.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.81 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, analysts expect that NewMarket will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

