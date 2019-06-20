Short Interest in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Expands By 9.6%

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSON. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Misonix in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Misonix alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Misonix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

MSON stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 50,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,422. Misonix has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.