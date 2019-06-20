Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Increases By 22.0%

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 17,207 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $84,830.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,211 shares of company stock valued at $195,152. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lazydays alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lazydays stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on Lazydays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 8,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.