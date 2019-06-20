Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Increases By 25.3%

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,607,600 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 1,283,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 340.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,264. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.79 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.