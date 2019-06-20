Short Interest in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rises By 23.4%

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 81,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of -0.03.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GNTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $135,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
