Short Interest in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rises By 23.4%

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 81,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

GNTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $135,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.