Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Drops By 7.0%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,055,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 1,134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.39. 361,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $796.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sidoti set a $101.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

