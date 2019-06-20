Short Interest in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Decreases By 14.9%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cleveland BioLabs stock remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,504. Cleveland BioLabs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.